Just one new case of COVID-19 was reported on Monday as six patients recovered.

In their daily update, the health authorities said 1,021 swab tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

There were no new deaths, and the number of active cases is now down to just 54 people.

There have now been a total of 419 deaths to date as well as 30,582 confirmed cases.

The number of vaccination jabs increased to 589,507, with 260,424 people now fully vaccinated.

More than 57 per cent of residents aged 16 and over have been fully vaccinated against the virus, with that figure rising to 76 per cent when calculating people who have received just one dose, according to figures provided by public health chief Charmaine Gauci last week.

Having allowed bars, cinemas and theatres to reopen this month, the government is now targeting the gradual resumption of larger-scale events for fully vaccinated people.