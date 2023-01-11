Malta has never won the Eurovision song contest – but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming a national obsession, according to Google data.

The tech giant has revealed that Malta was beaten only by Iceland last year in a list that ranked countries by the interest the population showed in the annual event.

And, in 2021, when the country’s hopes were pinned to Destiny Chukunyere, Malta topped the list.

It is compiled by using a Google trends tool that calculates a specific search term’s interest on a per capita basis by comparing the volume of a search term by the country’s population and the range of time the term was popular.

Google then gives each country an interest score out of 100 based on the topic’s popularity.

Last year, Iceland had an interest rating of 100 for the term Eurovision, while Malta’s interest was valued at 81.

Since 2006, Malta has seen the highest amount of Google searches per capita seven times, clinching the top spot in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2021.

It is less successful in the contest itself, despite participating since 1971. Last year, Malta’s entry, I Am What I Am, performed by Emma Muscat, did not make it into the finals.

RELATED STORIES Malta fails to make it to Eurovision final

Malta placed 16th in Eurovision semi-final

Malta has come close before – coming in second in 2002 with 7th Wonder, performed by Ira Losco and, in 2005, with Angel by Chiara.

Sociologist Michael Briguglio says there are many factors explaining Malta’s passion for the song contest.

“As a small island state, we are competing on the same platform with much bigger nations, so there might be a sense of national pride,” he said.

There is also a social aspect to the event, he said, as many people take to social media to discuss the contest “whilst others like making fun of it”.

“Both can also happen at the same time, which in itself can signify the fluid and postmodern identity of the festival itself.”

The Google tool also allows users to drill down into where the searches are coming from.

In 2022, Xewkija had the most searches for Eurovision with Mosta and Żabbar following in second and third. But perhaps 2023 will be Malta’s year.

This weekend sees the beginning of Malta’s Eurovision Song Contest 2023 journey, which chooses the country’s representative.

However, it will be a longer road for the entry.

Last year, the Malta Eurovision Song Contest consisted of a semi-final, a special show to celebrate 50 years of Malta’s participation in the contest and a final to select Malta’s representative.

This year, the semi- and grand-finals will be preceded by a series of four quarter-finals spread across four weekends starting on Friday and finishing on February 3.

The semi-final will then take place on February 9 and the finals will follow, on February 11.

Countries ranked by search interest in Eurovision 2022

1. Iceland

2. Malta

3. Spain

4. Greece

5. Sweden

6. Estonia

7. Armenia

8. Cyprus

9. Norway

10. Lithuania