The Malta national team are set to play a friendly against European champions Portugal, MFA president Bjorn Vassallo announced during the MFA Council meeting on Tuesday.

The friendly is set to be played in Lisbon in June, a few days before the Portuguese national team will start their commitments in Euro 2020 where they will be bidding to successfully defend their continental title they won in France four years ago.

The news emerged during Vassallo’s concluding speech whereby he was talking about the national team’s impending commitments in the coming months.

The MFA chief said that Devis Mangia, Malta’s national team coach, will make his debut in March when he leads the national team for friendly matches against Gibraltar on March 26 and Azerbaijan on March 30. Both matches will be played at the National Stadium.

At the end of May, the national team will be holding its usual end-of-season training camp in Austria where they are scheduled to play two friendlies, one against a small country that has yet to be named, and the second against Slovenia.

But the biggest fixture for the national team is set for June when the national team will fly to Lisbon to face Ronaldo’s Portugal.

No date has yet been announced on when the match will be played but it is expected to be announced by the Portuguese FA in the coming days.

The match against Malta is expected to be Portugal’s final warm-up match before Euro 2020 an will comes just a few days after they face Spain in another friendly.

The Malta national team has faced Portugal ten times with the latter enjoying nine wins and one match finishing in a draw.

The last time the two countries faced each other was during the 2010 World Cup qualifiers with Portugal coming out on top in both meetings an identical 4-0 scoreline.