Malta will star as a hub for a dinosaur black market in the latest Jurassic World film that premieres next month, its director has revealed.

In an interview with British cinema magazine Total Film, Colin Trevorrow revealed details of the plot that explains why some of the action in Jurassic World Dominion takes place in Valletta.

"There’s a sequence in Malta. The dinosaurs didn’t come there by choice. Malta is really the hub for the dinosaur underground black market. It’s where they’re imported and exported, bought and sold,” he said.

“And that’s part of our world, too – the animals are displaced from their natural habitat, as they were in the last movie, and brought to other places where they don’t necessarily belong. And chaos can easily ensue there..."

Some observers may art imitating life in a plotline that sees Malta linked to corruption in the dinosaur world.

However many others will see the fact that the country stars as a location in its own right in such a large franchise as an important tourism opportunity to attract Jurassic World fans.

Viewers have already seen a sneak preview of how Malta features in the film that will premiere on June 10.

In the first trailer for Jurassic World Dominion, released in February, velociraptors could be seen leaping over churches and chasing lead characters through the streets of Valletta.

The film was filmed partly on location in Malta, with scenes shot in Valletta, Vittoriosa, Mellieħa and Pembroke in the summer of 2020.

Originally meant to hit theatres in June 2021, the film ran into delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.