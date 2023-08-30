Newspapers, magazines and NGOs will now have to pay more than double the amount in postal fees as new Maltapost rates will rise for the bulk posters.

Where newspapers and magazines were once able to ship their papers locally using reduced rates, the change has seen their tariffs jump up to standard postage rates.

Prior to August 28 when the change came into effect, local papers were able to distribute their physical product across the country for18c for every package weighing 100g or under. For every 50g increment above that, newspapers paid an extra 15c.

However, with normal rates coming into effect for publications, the base rate for postage is now 38c for 50g. For every 50g beyond the first, an extra 20c is charged.

This means that newspapers and magazines must now pay 58c for 100g items, amounting to a 40c (222%) increase.

Not only will this change greatly affect newspapers and magazines who post their product regularly, but NGOs and other groups who post recurring newsletters and updates will also suffer from the risen rates.

Speaking to Times of Malta, a MaltaPost spokesperson explained that newspapers were able to enjoy the reduced tariffs for over a decade with no change.

“The tariff adjustments reflect the incremental costs associated with the current operating environment,” the spokesperson said, adding that the previous tariffs did not reflect the cost of providing newspaper services.

Before the changes were made, the Malta Communications Authority (MCA), which approves tariff rates for MaltaPost, held a public consultation until August 17.

Speaking to MaltaToday, the MCA said the consultation included the financial challenges that universal postal services are currently facing.

According to the newspaper's report on the consultation, no feedback from the public was received.