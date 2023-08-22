Maltapost is to increase its postal rates for the third time in as many years.

The company announced that it was increasing its rates for local and foreign mail in a statement on Tuesday and said the increases had been authorised by the Malta Communications Authority.

The revised rates will come into force on August 28, it said.

Maltapost is marginally raising the cost of a local postage stamp by 1c, to 38c, with similar 1c increases in the various weight brackets for local post.

Prices for foreign mail are rising by a slightly higher margin. It will now cost €1.50 to send a postcard abroad, rather than €1.40, and that 10c increase will apply across the board for all foreign parcels, irrespective of zone.

MaltaPost's announcement of its new rates did not provide details of its previous ones. Somewhat confusingly, its webpage features details of rates revised in July 2022 and of foreign postage rates revised again in October 2022.

The company had also increased its rates in 2021.

MaltaPost registered a €640,000 profit in its 2022 financial year, down from €2.35 million the previous year.

In its annual report for that year, the company's chairman said that the company was "still delivering a number of regulated postal services at significant losses" and argued that "entry-level postal service tariffs remain significantly low in Malta as they simply do not reflect the true cost of providing such services."