A 94-year-old has become Malta's 30th COVID-19 victim, dying just hours after testing positive for the virus.

The health authorities said the woman tested positive during routine testing at a home for the elderly. She had already tested negative on September 9 and 14.

The ministry offered its condolences to her relatives and urged people to follow mitigation measures to help curb the spread, including hand hygiene and social distancing.

Hers follows the death of a 90-year-old man who passed away on Thursday night.

A quarter of deaths linked to the pandemic have been among residents in homes for the elderly.

Several elderly people have over the past weeks tested positive for the virus, after Malta's positive cases spiked in August.

On Friday, health authorities confirmed that elderly residents at the Fgura San Ġużepp home, who tested negative to COVID-19, were being moved to two separate residences.

At least 113 of 278 residents at this home have tested positive for the virus