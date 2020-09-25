A 90-year-old man has become Malta’s 29th COVID-19 victim, the health ministry said.

The victim was confirmed positive to COVID-19 on September 18. He was transferred to the Infectious Diseases Unit that same day and has been there since. He died late last night.

This means that Malta has registered 13 deaths from coronavirus since Monday.

Three deaths were recorded on Thursday - a 78-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman residents at care homes, who died on Wednesday night .

Malta has now the third-highest death rate per 100,000 people in the EU, according to a list updated on Thursday by the European Centre of Disease Control.

The ministry said that the man had underlying health conditions. It offered its condolences to the family.