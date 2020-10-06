A 90-year-old woman has become Malta’s 40th COVID-19 victim.

The woman was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on August 30 and was confirmed positive for COVID-19 one month later, on September 30.

She was kept in hospital, where she died late on Monday.

Health authorities said the woman had underlying health conditions.

Malta reported 47 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and Tuesday, with the number of active cases in the country standing at 522 as of 12.30pm on Tuesday.

At 3.2 deaths per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, Malta currently holds the second-highest death rate in Europe. It is preceded by Spain.

In a statement announcing her death, the Health Ministry offered the woman's family its condolences and urged people to abide by public health guidelines currently in place.

They include reminders to exercise hand hygiene, to keep physical distance from others and to wear a mask when possible.

