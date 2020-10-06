Forty-seven new coronavirus cases were detected between Monday and Tuesday from a total of 1,961 tests, health authorities said.

Another 42 patients recovered from the virus overnight. As a result, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Tuesday stood at 522.

The country has seen 3,374 cases of the virus and 40 deaths, the latest announced earlier on Tuesday.

According to statistics kept by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of Tuesday Malta has the second-highest number of deaths in the EU over a two-week period. It is preceded by Spain.

The ECDC has included Malta in a list of countries of "high concern".

The number of COVID-19-related deaths has spiked in recent weeks after a spate of infections within homes for the elderly.

New case details

Health authorities are still investigating the cases identified between Monday and Tuesday. Of the cases detected on Monday:

* 28 are family members of previously-known cases;

* Three are work colleagues;

* One was in direct contact with a previously-known case;

* Two cases are from the Paceville cluster; and

* One case was at a social gathering with previously-known cases.

No information was given about Monday's other cases.

