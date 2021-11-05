Malta’s filmmakers may be a step closer to getting more funding - an issue that led to major movies boycotting the first edition of the Malta Film Awards - following discussions with the Malta Film Commissioner.

In a joint statement, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) and the Malta Producers Association (MPA) said the Malta Film Commission told them in writing on Thursday that it is "in agreement with four out of five requests” they had been making for years.

One approved request is an increase in the budget allocated to Maltese filmmakers to produce films, they said.

“This latest development does not change the fact that a number of filmmakers, who felt it would be morally incorrect to participate in the Film Awards when essential priorities were being overlooked, have now missed their deadline to be included in the awards,” they said.

On Thursday, Times of Malta reported that Malta’s major film-makers declined to participate in the first edition of the Malta Film Awards - planned for January 29, 2022 - in protest at the €400,000 being spent on the one-night event in comparison with the country’s €600,000 annual film fund.

The producers who declined to participate in the awards, or withdrew their nominations, include the makers of Luzzu, Malta’s Oscar contender for best international feature film, and of other acclaimed movies Simshar, Limestone Cowboy and Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi. . The deadline for submissions closed on October 30.

Meeting demands

The "breaking point" for local filmmakers - who have long been calling for more funding - was hearing that the awards are set to cost the taxpayer €400,000, while the annual budget allocated to the Screen Malta film fund, administered by the Malta Film Commission, is just €600,000.

This contrasts with the money spent on foreign movies - that benefit from a cash rebate up to 40% of eligible expenditure - often amounting to millions of euros.

The Film Commissioner has now written to the organisations saying it was agreeing with four out of five demands that had long been pending.

"Failure to act upon such agreement between all parties concerned will leave local filmmakers with just an expensive marketing campaign and the same issues will continue to haunt the industry when the red carpet of the Malta Film Awards is rolled back into storage."

These included increasing the budget for Maltese filmmakers to produce films, re-introducing co-production funds (for movies between local and foreign producers), removing the de minimis rules that cap the funding per producer to €200,000 every three years, and removing a recoupment clause from Screen Malta. Under the latter clause, films that register a profit have to pay back any public funds awarded from Screen Malta.

One issue that remained pending regarded ongoing industry consultation. All this still had to be approved by the Tourism Ministry, the statement said.

“Both associations acknowledge that a lot has been done to attract international films to the island. Failure to act upon such agreement between all parties concerned will leave local filmmakers with just an expensive marketing campaign and the same issues will continue to haunt the industry when the red carpet of the Malta Film Awards is rolled back into storage,” they said.