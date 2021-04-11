The Imagining China Children’s Art Competition is organised on a yearly basis by the China Cultural Centre in Malta, also referred to as the CCC, in collaboration with the Ministry for Education, whereby an open call is made to all schools in Malta to participate.

First prize winner Group A – Gabriel Azzopardi, the Malta Visual and Performing Arts School

The chosen theme of the 12th ‘Imagining China’ children’s art competition was ‘Magnificent China’ and was welcomed by students across the Maltese islands who conveyed their interpretation of China and Chinese culture.

Staff at the CCC were delighted to receive more than 150 colourful artistic works brimming with creative energy. The competition was open to students from Years 7 and 8, forming group A, and Years 9 and 10, forming group B, with a total of 18 schools participating.

The budding artists’ hard work culminated in the highly- anticipated online awards ceremony held on Zoom on March 16 where the Minister for Education, Justyne Caruana, the Chinese ambassador to Malta, Yu Dunhai, along with Yang Xiaolong, the director of the CCC and the panel of judges congratulated the winners.

Gabriel Azzopardi, from the Malta Visual and Performing Arts School, was awarded first place in Group A for his painting depicting iconic landmarks and visuals that are representative of China’s fascinating history and futuristic outlook. Jayme Hili from St Margaret College won second place by drawing traditional Chinese subjects surrounded by swooshing clouds drawn in a typical Asian style.

“I hope someday to visit China,” Hili said at the ceremony, adding that he wishes to have a deep understanding of China and Chinese culture.

Kaylee Demarco from St Thomas More College was awarded third place for her lively, jovial and vibrant drawing of a dragon in a festive Chinese street.

Second prize winner Group B – Matthew Theuma, the Archbishop’s Minor Seminary School

“I want to show different cultural aspects of China,” she said.

The winner of group B was Greig Vella from St Margaret College for his eye-catching pencil-colour drawing capturing the Great Wall of China and the celebrated Lucky Cat statue that can be spotted all around China in restaurants and shops beckoning in customers and good fortune.

Second place was awarded to Matthew Theuma from the Archbishop’s Minor Seminary School whose painting portrayed a woman, dressed in red Chinese traditional clothing, and a multi-tiered pagoda.

Micayla Edwards, who attends Maria Regina College, won third place for her painting of an elegant and majestic dragon gliding through the centre of the page and the portrayal of a scenic river and arched bridge.

First prize winners were awarded a Huawei Pad, second prize winners received a smart portable lamp speaker, and third prize winners were given a Chinese architecture puzzle set.

St Margaret College Secondary School and the Malta Visual & Performing Arts School received a brand new printer for having the most students participating in the competition.

“Viewing China through the eyes of Maltese children allowed me to see the similarities and differences between the China I know and the China portrayed by the students, which truly helps us to strengthen our cultural understanding and cultural connection to each other” remarked Yu Dunhai.

Third prize Group B – Micayla Edwards, Maria Regina College

Yang Xiaolong concluded the awards ceremony by announcing the theme of the 13th Imagining China Children’s Art Competition: ‘Mysterious Tibet, Tashi Delek’. Tashi Delek is a customary Tibetan expression wishing kind blessings and good luck to another.

An ongoing online exhibition is being held on the China Cultural Centre in Malta Facebook page which showcases, on a weekly basis, 10 selected works submitted for the competition. The exhibition will run until the end of April.

The 12th Imagining China Children’s Art Competition is sponsored by Shanghai Electric Power (Malta) Holding Co. Ltd.