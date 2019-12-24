ITALY

Martina Borg was deployed in the second half as Sassari Torres defeated Riccione 2-1 to move at the top of the Serie C Femminile standings.

ENGLAND

Luke Gambin played full game for Colchester United as the U's eased past Carlisle United 3-0 in League Two.

Joe Ellul was in the starting formation as Maidenhead United fell to a 4-1 defeat to Barnet in the National League.

Sam Magri's Havant and Waterlooville drew 3-3 with Braintree Town in the National League.

Maria Farrugia grabbed a brace in Sunderland Ladies' 4-0 win over Chorley to set up a quarter-final date with Derby County in the FA Women's National League Cup.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat was involved in SC Olhanense's big win in the Portuguese third-tier as they won 5-1.

INDIA

Andre Schembri scored for Chennaiyin FC in their 2-1 win over rivals Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League.

