ITALY

Shona Zammit was handed a Serie A Femminile debut as she played in Pink Bari's 1-1 draw with Tavagnacco.

Nicole Sciberras played in Juventus Primavera's league game against Sassuolo with the Bianconere winning 7-1. The Malta defender was one of the scorers and was also named one of the best players by the journalists reporting the aforementioned game.

ENGLAND

After missing out on Colchester United's 2-1 win over Leyton Orient in League Two, Luke Gambin played 68 minutes as his team dumped out Tottenham Hotspur from the League Cup.

Joe Ellul played a part in Maidenhead United's 1-1 draw with Harrogate Town in the National League.

Jordan Williams was in the starting XI as Thatcham Town drew 1-1 with Melksham Town in the National League.

Havant and Waterlooville defeated Taunton Town to advance into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup with Sam Magri deployed in the starting XI.

Maria Farrugia scored Sunderland AFC Ladies' second goal as the Black Cats emerged winners 2-0 over Burnley to advance to the first proper round of the FAWNL Cup.

47' GOAL FOR SUNDERLAND! What a goal from Maria Farrugia! The midfielder picks the ball up just inside the Burnley half, cleverly beating three defenders before finding the bottom corner from the edge of the area (2-0) pic.twitter.com/VWwuZHpHCg — Sunderland AFC Ladies (@SAFCLadies) September 22, 2019

IRELAND

Jacob Borg was in the starting XI for Finn Harps as they held Cork City to a goalless stalemate.

DENMARK

Godwin Mckay's B.93 suffered a thumping 5-0 defeat against FC Helsingor in Denmark's third-tier.

GERMANY

Jana Barbara played a part in SGS Essen U-20's 7-1 rout of Herforder SV Borussia Friedenstal.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat was one of the starting defenders as Olhanense eased past Lagos 4-1 in Portugal's third-tie.

UNITED STATES

Another goal for Andrea Borg at Seton Hall Pirates as he was one of the scorers in their 4-1 win over NJIT.