The third Maltese passenger who was on board the cruise liner Westerdam has been screened by the health authorities for the coronavirus on arrival in Malta and is being kept in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The authorities said on Friday the person was not showing any signs or symptoms of respiratory disease.

The other two persons in quarantine have remained asymptomatic, the authorities said.

Times of Malta reported earlier this week that an 88-year-old Maltese man is stranded on the cruise liner in Cambodia that is linked to at least one case of coronavirus.

He was one of 233 passengers still aboard liner, after all other passengers – including two other Maltese – were evacuated.

On Monday, Anamaria Magri Pantea and Vincent Magri told Times of Malta that an 18-month wait for the cruise trip in Asian seas had turned into a nightmare for the couple. They returned to Malta over the weekend.