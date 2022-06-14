Maltese feature film 'Carmen' has continued to capture the interest of international viewers, winning 'Best of Show' at this year’s Female Eye Film Festival in Canada.

The film was screened on the opening night of the festival and its director and writer, Valerie Buhagiar received an honorary director award and tribute.

Inspired by true events and set in a Maltese village, 'Carmen' features the story of a woman who brings colour to the lives of villagers and is on a quest to find her own voice.

Played by renowned British actress Natasha McElhone, Carmen has looked after her brother, the priest at the local church since she was 16. Now almost 50, she is suddenly left to start a new life.

Producer Coral Aiken (left), director Valerie Buhagiar (middle) and producer Anika Psaila Savona (right) celebrate the film’s award at the Female Eye Film Festival.

In April, the film wowed the jurors at the Canadian Film Fest and won best feature film award.

The film is produced by Pierre Ellul, Anika Psaila Savona, and Coral Aiken.

'I was really moved' - producer on winning award

The Female Eye Film Festival (FeFF) is North America’s only international competitive women directors’ film festival and showcases high-calibre short and feature films shot through the female eye. The festival took place between June 9 and 12 in Toronto. It has just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Psaila Savona said the "best of show" award is given to the film which juries believe is the overall best.

“I have to say I was really moved. It is wonderful that our film is celebrated and recognised by our peers,” Psaila Savona told Times of Malta.

“This festival, in particular, focuses on the work of female directors and the collaborative spirit was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she said.

A poster of "Carmen". Photo: Carmen/Facebook

This is Buhagiar's third feature film as director. She first gained international recognition playing the leading roles in Bruce McDonald's "Highway 61" and "Roadkill".

The cast also includes Steven Love and Michaela Farrugia.

The film is set to be released in Malta later this year.