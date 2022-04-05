Maltese film Carmen has won the best feature film award at this year's Canadian Film Fest.

Inspired by real events and set in a village in Malta, Carmen is the story of a woman who found her voice.

Carmen (played by Irish actress Natascha McElhone) has looked after her brother, the priest at the local church, since she was 16-years-old.

Now almost 50, she is suddenly left to start a new life. Facing her past, Carmen brings colour to the lives of the villagers.

Shot in Malta, the film was described by jurors as “divine from start to finish… it has a kind of fairytale feel but is rooted in honest and authentic characters”.

They found the film funny, charming and whimsical: “It was life-affirming in a time when we needed most. It was a story that told us that happiness can be found even in the darkest of times… We’re thrilled to award the best feature to Carmen…”

The film, directed and written by Valerie Buhagiar, was produced by Pierre Ellul, Anika Psaila Savona and Coral Aiken.

Ellul and Psaila Savona said: "It has been a long road for us to get this film released. It shows glimpses of a Malta that once was and bringing to life a story inspired by a little known tradition. We are delighted that the film is being so well received in Canada creating interest and curiosity about our islands whilst at the same time showcasing the talent of our cast and crew. The collaboration between the Maltese and Canadians worked so well to bring Valerie’s story to life, and we can safely state our belief that co-productions are the way in which we can build a film industry and take it to that next level.”

The film is currently is set to be released later on in the year in Malta, Canada and the US.

This is Buhagiar’s third feature film as a director. She first burst on the scene as a performer in such classic Canadian films as Roadkill (1989) and Highway 61 (1991).

The cast also includes Steven Love and Michaela Farrugia.

Carmen adds to the growing list of acclaimed Maltese films which include Luzzu, Malta's Oscar contender for best international feature film, Simshar, Limestone Cowboy and Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi.