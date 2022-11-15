Maltese film-makers have called out the Malta Film Commission for failing to launch this year’s annual €600,000 government film fund, leaving many creatives unable to work and plan.

With just a few weeks to go before 2022 wraps up, producers told Times of Malta their pending projects were piling up.

“The frustration lies in the fact that we know the funds have been allocated to us but we have no access to them and no real clue when the call is open to producers, leaving us with no time to plan,” film-maker and the head of Malta Producers’ Association (MPA), Charlie Cauchi told Times of Malta.

With an annual budget of €600,000, the Screen Malta fund supports local filmmakers to write, develop, produce and distribute Maltese audiovisual work.

Producers first flagged the lack of funding in July, saying they were “in the dark” as to when the funding would be open. The film commission then promised the funds were to be launched “soon”.

Yet, four months later, producers are still waiting.

Meanwhile, the commission dramatically increased the cash rebate offered to international film companies to a whooping €50 million.

“Why is Malta given the opportunity to be a world-class player as a destination for foreign productions but filmmakers that live here can’t even access domestic funds,” Cauchi asked.

Local talent, she added, was not being supported in the way it should be.

She said other government funds relating to cultural and creative industries had more structured timelines and dates for when the funds become accessible.

“Unfortunately, this has not been the case with the film fund and we are tired of having the same conversations.”

As a filmmaker, the lack of funding has hindered Cauchi’s own work. She is currently working on several projects and one documentary has been impacted by the delay. It could lead to her losing out on “potential match funding and the opportunity to co-produce with a European counterpart”.

Malta Film Studios in Kalkara. Photo: Shutterstock.com

In the dark

Last January, Film Commissioner Johann Grech promised better wages and careers for the local film industry.

“The conversation during Film Week indicated local filmmakers were on the path to a brighter future. However, we are more in the dark than we have ever been,” Cauchi said.

“Film is not just a creative endeavour and unless our work is taken seriously, local filmmakers will remain in a perpetual state of arrested development and never get out of this kindergarten we find ourselves in.”

Imagine if Malta’s cash rebates were run in the same way. No international production would come to film here

She said while foreign films were a crucial part of the film-making sector, there needed to be a more balanced approach and more support for local filmmakers.

Apart from zero funding, filmmakers are also outraged that the commissioner failed to stick to his promise to increase funding.

Last January, local film producers boycotted the first edition of the Malta Film Awards, contrasting the government’s lavish spending on the event to the measly €600,000 fund for their film productions.

No increase in funding

Following the outcry and discussions held between the MPA and the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA), the Malta Film Commission promised to increase the budget allocated to filmmakers.

Yet, according to Budget 2023 estimates, the €600,000 amount for Screen Malta will remain the same for the next year.

The MEIA’s film committee chair, director Abigail Mallia, said: “Ironically, the same year we were promised an increase in funding is the same year so much money was spent on the Malta Film Awards and, now, local filmmakers have received zero funding from the commission.

“We expect this year’s lost funding to be added to next year’s fund. Moreover, a strategy was promised to us. We understand that these things take time but, as far as consultation goes, we presented our proposals to the film commissioner, we had a one-hour meeting and that was it.”

She also called for the local indigenous film sector to be removed from the tourism ministry and become part of the cultural heritage sector.

Not about films but politics

Producers Anika Psaila Savona and Pierre Ellul echoed the comments of Mallia and Cauchi, highlighting how local producers have been left with no support from institutions.

“When we see the support our European partners have, you understand what little if any support there is for local filmmakers, which puts us at a significant disadvantage” Ellul said.

He said the emphasis lately was no longer on film but on gaining political mileage.

“Tens of thousands were spent on the Jurassic World premiere and the dinosaur statues and this for a film which isn’t Maltese, yet, Maltese film-makers haven’t even had access to the tiny pot which was meant to be available to us.”

Psaila Savona said that, since Film Week, there had been no further consultations with the industry.

“Promises made during Film Week have not been delivered and things are even worse in that the fund was not only not increased but simply not opened. In the meantime, projects we have been delayed and we cannot plan or work to make new films.”

Producer and director Martin Bonnici said the uncertainty damages the industry.

“Imagine if Malta’s cash rebates were run in the same way. No international production would come to film in Malta if they didn’t know whether the rebate was running or not,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the Maltese film industry is once again being put in second place while the servicing of foreign films is being given all the attention and support.”

‘New scheme’ promised soon

Replying to questions, the film commissioner said that work on improving the “new scheme” were now complete.

“The new scheme will be launched in the coming weeks. The government is committed to investing more in the film industry,” Grech said.

No date was provided for when the “new scheme” will be launched.

Neither was it made clear whether filmmakers will be receiving both the funding for 2022 and 2023.

The same reply was provided by the tourism ministry.