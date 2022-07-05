Maltese film-makers are still unaware of when they can apply to benefit from the annual government film fund, with the film commission promising it will happen soon.

The Malta Film Commission and the tourism ministry launched a fund, Screen Malta, in April 2020, providing an annual budget of €600,000 for financial support for local film producers.

More than halfway through the year, producers told Times of Malta they are unable to plan productions as they do not know when the applications for funding will be opened.

The aim of Screen Malta is to financially support local film-makers to write, develop, produce and distribute Maltese audiovisual work. It also aims to boost and nurture local film talent.

For years, film-makers have been asking for more investment in the form of increased budgets and a set calendar for producers and directors to know when funds will be available throughout the year.

Yet, the issue of the film fund blew over when a number of local film producers boycotted the first edition of the Malta Film Awards in January.

The decision not to attend was in protest at the proposed €400,000 being spent on the one-night black-tie event in comparison with the country’s €600,000 annual film fund.

Producers who boycotted the event included the makers of Luzzu, Simshar, Limestone Cowboy and Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi.

During the award ceremony, Joe Azzopardi, lead actor in The Boat, which won the ‘Best Film’ category, used his acceptance speech to appeal for better funding for the local film industry.

It is still unknown how much money was spent on the Malta Film Awards night.

Producer and director Martin Bonnici said having a robust national film fund was important for smaller, non-commercial titles, which play an important role on a cultural level.

“Films take years to plan and not knowing when the next round of funding application is, brings a lot of uncertainty,” he told Times of Malta.

“Ultimately, a lot of these funds go towards engaging creative professionals, so it’s also about the stability of employment opportunities. Unfortunately, Malta’s film fund has never had a set and regular structure and this brings a lot of uncertainty for investors and business in the sector.”

Meanwhile, the Malta Producers Association (MPA) was also in the dark on when Screen Malta will open its call for projects.

Vision 2030

Apart from waiting for the annual funding, those in the film industry are still waiting for the national film strategy, Vision 2030. The strategy was announced back in January during Malta Film Week and was meant to be launched in May.

Yet, Bonnici said that no information on the strategy has been released yet either.

“A national film policy helps us understand what direction we’re heading in and that there is a path to follow,” he said.

Without a policy he said it feels as if the industry has to “make things up” as they go along, which is not beneficial for film-makers who must plan years ahead before their project hit the market.

Replying to questions, a spokesperson for the Malta Film Commission said meetings were carried out with various stakeholders to discuss how to improve Screen Malta funds for local film-makers and that this will be launched “soon”.

He said the Vision 2030 programme is also in progress.