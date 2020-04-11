The Maltese government has blamed the NGO rescue vessel Sea-Eye for what it says has been a rise in migrant departures from Libya in recent days.

According to a government statement, foreign minister Evarist Bartolo and home affairs minister Byron Camilleri told Spanish and French ambassadors in a recent meeting that departures spiked when the vessel "advertised its presence outside Libyan waters and its readiness to transport migrants to Europe".

The ministers said the vessel's arrival prompted human traffickers "to fill up boatloads of migrants ready to be picked up by the German-flagged vessel".

The government earlier this week closed Maltese ports to rescued migrants. It justified the decision in view of the risk of the spreading of COVID-19 and the fact that the forces of law and order were otherwise engaged on duties related to containment of the virus.

At least two vessels, carrying 119 people in all, are currently stranded in Malta's search-and-rescue area.

One of the vessels reported that it was attacked by Maltese military personnel who sabotaged the boat, claims the government and army did not deny when questioned.

In a statement issued Saturday, the government said ministers Bartolo and Camilleri had reiterated that further migrant arrivals would endanger health and security in Malta.

They said the instability and spread of the coronavirus in Libya had created a "desperate situation" that could easily be exploited by human traffickers.

They called for the EU to assist Libya and to disrupt human trafficking operations.