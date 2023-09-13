Ursula von der Leyen’s commitment to the EU’s Green Deal was welcomed by Maltese MEPs, who, however, urged the EU chief to protect the most financially vulnerable European citizens.

Earlier on Wednesday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gave the annual State of the Union address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, highlighting some of the EU’s successes during her four-year tenure as well as challenges, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the upcoming European Parliament elections.

But what did Malta's five MEPs, as well as Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech, make of the EU chief’s speech?

Cyrus Engerer: More should be done for a social Europe

MEP Cyrus Engerer said he was glad to hear the Commission President speak about her aim to protect the environment and fight climate change.

The push and funding for wind energy, which is crucial for Malta, was positive but much more can be done for a social Europe.

“The current reality is of a European Union in which inflation and high mortgages are making it very difficult for citizens across the union to make ends meet,” he said.

MEP Cyrus Engerer during a press conference in June. Photo: Times of Malta file photo

He said he expected the European Commission to take the bull by the horns and make sure that the most vulnerable find a supportive European Social Welfare System.

As one of the Socialist and Democratic MEPs in charge of the current Rule of Law report, he applauded the Commission President for the initiative to launch rule of law monitoring reports, including on EU candidate states.

“We have it ascertain that our values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law are upheld by candidate countries,” he added.

Alex Agius Saliba: Invest in digital literacy

MEP Alex Agius Saliba said the European Commission must have “more determination and push” to safeguard citizens from digital discrimination.

“We must invest in digital literacy to safeguard the most vulnerable in our society from discrimination and exclusion.”

Agius Saliba served as the European Parliament’s rapporteur for the Digital Services Act, and was at the forefront of the proposal of a common USB C-charging cable.

“Back when we first spoke about this concept, they laughed at us. Now, just yesterday, one of the biggest companies in the world, after 13 years of resistance, implemented this standard which we worked on.”

On Tuesday evening, Apple unveiled its new iPhone sporting a USB-C charger.

“With the same ambition and determination, we need to do more,” he said.

He said there needs to be more determination and work to conclude the legislative process on the AI Act, Data Act, and the Act on Platform Work.

He also called for more enforcement on Artificial Intelligence and for the Commission to approve the "Right to Disconnect" law.

David Casa: An 'extremely important' speech

MEP David Casa described the address as "extremely important", and one in which von der Leyen addressed a number of important topics such as the environment, the rule of law, and migration.

“Of course, we need to ensure that reforms we take to combat climate change are also beneficial to our economy,” he said.

Casa noted that von der Leyen gave priority to the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

She also addressed the growing issue of human trafficking and migration, which Casa said is an important step forward, especially now that organisations such as EUROPOL and Frontex will be at the forefront of fighting against those who abuse migrants coming from Tunisia and Libya.

“It is also important that we also negotiate with these countries to see that the problems are tackled where they originate,” he said.

David Casa speaks on the State of the Union address.

Josianne Cutajar: More focus on labour shortages

Josianne Cutajar said she resonated with the President’s comments on the Green Deal but highlighted the need to work on labour shortages.

She said it is important that SMEs thrive through green investment and innovation – especially with the upcoming Fit-for-55 package, the Critical Raw Materials Act, and the Net Zero Industry Act.

She highlighted that green, digital, and resilient growth is not possible without workers.

“The President also rightly mentioned the necessity to effectively address the shortage of workers and the skills gap, especially in sectors like tourism, IT, and care; more needs to be done.”

Cutajar also said that the EU must ensure that a Pact for Migration and Asylum gets successfully to the finish line “this time round”.

The Migration Pact has been in discussion for the past eight years.

“Fostering a resilient and social Europe, built on sustainable and competitive growth must remain our priority,” she said.

Alfred Sant: Good speech, but ‘not convincing enough’

Alfred Sant praised the speech but was somewhat critical.

“It was a good speech, it hit the right spots, but I believe it was not convincing enough to reach the big electorates out there,” he said.

It was too “technical” on the political stanceand this could be a way for von der Leyen to fish for support if she were to contest for a second mandate, he said.

Sant said there were three points – the environment, inflation, and the uncertainty of Ukraine- which von der Leyen did not address enough.

When it came to inflation, Sant said, the rise in price was hitting people hard. Moreover, the war in Ukraine had created uncertainety and it was like von der Leyen set an open-ended commitment to tackling the invasion. Europeans want to know where this support will take Europe.

He said the concept of the State of the Union speech is to highlight the hopes or expectations of the EU, yet this speech focused more on what the Commission has worked upon rather than on providing a sense of “moving forward”.

Leaders' reactions

Prime Minister Robert Abela described the speech as “truly commendable”, especially when it dealt with Mediterranean issues and beneficial partnership with Africa.

“We will continue to foster this policy of active engagement with Med countries in two weeks' time during the EUMED9 in Malta,” he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech also took to social media to note that von der Leyen “unequivocally emphasised” the significance of the rule of law.

“This is especially pertinent for Malta given the ongoing corruption and institutional manipulation,” he said.