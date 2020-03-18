A number of Maltese are still stranded in Sicily, being refused permission to board the catamaran in Pozzallo on Wednesday morning, despite repatriation arrangements by the Maltese foreign ministry.

All travel between Malta and Italy was banned on March 9 to stop the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus. The catamaran, which operates daily crossings between Malta and Sicily, is only permitted to carry cargo.

A 64-year-old Maltese man, who also has a residence in a remote part of Sicily, said he was informed by the foreign ministry that he could take the 8am ferry from Pozzallo on Wednesday.

But he was then informed that together with a Maltese couple, he was not going to be allowed aboard by the Sicilian port authorities.

They were asked to try again on Wednesday evening.

"I'm not panicked in any way, but the lack of clear direction on whether we will be able to make it home makes anyone anxious, especially during such trying times," he said.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the ministry said that the local authorities had prevented passengers from boarding the catamaran to Malta.

In the meantime, the man said he had been informed that the Maltese authorities were in touch with the Italian ones to allow some eight Maltese citizens home.