A 31-year-old Fgura man was badly hurt on Tuesday afternoon following a crash in Paola.



The victim was riding a Yamaha motorbike on Triq Kristu Re when he collided with a Peugeot breing driven by a 21-year-old woman from Paola.



The crash was reported to the police at around 1.10pm.



A medical team rushed to the site and administered first aid to the victim before taking him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.



Doctors have certified his injuries as being grievous in nature.



A police investigation is under way.

The crash would turn out to be the second major motorbike collision in Paola of the day. Some hours later, a 48-year-old man died when he was involved in a crash in the town.