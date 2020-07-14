A 48-year-old motorcyclist died on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic collision in Paola.

The man, a Filipino national, was driving a Honda motorbike on Triq l-Irvellijiet 1958 at around 4.15pm when he was involved in a crash with a Land Rover Discovery being driven by a 37-year-old Maltese man from Paola.

Police and emergency services were immediately called to the scene and the motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. However, he unfortunately died a short while later.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is leading an inquiry into the traffic death.

Photo: Malta Police Force CMRU