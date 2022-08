A 34-year-old Albanian man was grievously injured after being hit by a digger at a construction site in Marsaxlokk on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Xrobb l-Għaġin at 11.30am. Police and a medical team were called to assist.

The man is currently being treated at Mater Dei hospital.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

