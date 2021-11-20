A 71-year old man died while COVID-19 positive in the past day, becoming Malta's 463rd pandemic victim.

He is the first person to die while infected with the virus in three weeks. The positive streak had led to Malta ranking best in Europe in terms of elderly COVID deaths for the past weeks.

The man's death was registered on a day when health authorities reported 59 new virus cases, down from the 79 new cases reported on Friday.

Data showed that the number of virus patients in hospital also declined overnight and now stands at just 10. There were 13 patients in hospital the previous day.

Two of the 10 hospitalised patients are undergoing intensive treatment.

A total of 45 virus patients recovered overnight, bringing the number of active virus cases to 766.

Healthcare workers have now administered more than 90,000 booster vaccine doses and a total of 924,089 vaccine doses in total so far.

Almost 3,000 vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours, with all but 300 of them being booster doses.