A fireworks enthusiast was handed a suspended sentence after being caught manufacturing explosive materials on his own private property without the necessary police licence.

Carmel Farrugia, a 72-year-old pensioner from Żurrieq, was escorted to court on Sunday morning after a sizeable cache of explosive material was discovered inside a room he owned just metres away from the Mount Carmel fireworks factory in the same locality.

The man was apparently preparing fireworks for the upcoming village feast, but was not legally authorised to do so on his private property.

A magisterial inquiry kicked off following a discovery - last Friday - of some 80 bits of illegally manufactured items on his property.

On Sunday, the elderly man was charged with storing and manufacturing fireworks without the necessary police permit and also of breaching the explosives ordinance.

He registered an admission which he confirmed after being granted sufficient time to reconsider.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, condemned the accused to a one-year jail term suspended for two years.

Inspector James Mallia prosecuted.

Lawyers Lucio Sciriha and Roberto Spiteri were defence counsel.