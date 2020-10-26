A 73-year-old man died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 early on Monday.

He became the 53rd victim of the virus.

The Health Ministry said the man tested positive on October 10 and was admitted to hospital on October 18.

He was suffering from other chronic medical conditions.

The announcement of his death came hours after the Medical Association of Malta called on the government to take tougher action against the spread of the virus, warning that the health service risks being overwhelmed.