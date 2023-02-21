A 45-year-old Pole, Marcin Bieszczad, 45, was remanded in custody on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to importing four kilos of heroin having a street value of €150,000.

The police reported on Monday how the drug was found in a hidden compartment of his suitcase during a search at the airport.

Bieszczad was also accused of supplying or distributing the drug and possession of the drug under circumstances denoting that it was not intended for his personal use.

The search was carried out soon after the accused flew in from Frankfurt when police and customs officers noticed him acting suspiciously.

Defence lawyer Sue Mercieca, did not request bail at this stage.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, remanded the accused in custody and issued a freezing order over all his assets as requested by the prosecution.

Inspector Jonathan Pace prosecuted.