A man with a serious drug problem, who told the court just weeks ago that he was “tired and needed help,” was back in the dock on Monday facing a raft of charges linked to a spate of car thefts.

James Alexander Casha, 50, is suspected to have been behind 17 cases of theft and attempted theft from vehicles parked in various areas of Zebbuġ.

The thefts were spread over a number of weeks starting on February 15, said prosecuting Inspector Clayton Camilleri.

CCTV footage placed investigators on the tracks of the suspect who was seen making his way from car to car rummaging through whatever contents he happened to come across after he opened them.

Various items including tools, branded sunglasses, specs, cash-filled wallets, a car stereo, pendrives, and a knee cap were reported stolen.

An arrest warrant was issued and the suspected thief was taken into police custody. But while investigations were still ongoing, the man managed to slip away from Zebbuġ police station.

He was tracked down soon after and re-arrested.

Upon his arraignment on Monday afternoon Casha pleaded not guilty to theft and attempted theft, attacking and violently resisting arrest, escaping from police custody, recidivism as well as breaching two previous court orders.

The prosecution objected to bail in light of the circumstances of the case, the serious nature of the charges and the fact that the accused had no fixed address.

His legal aid lawyer, Yanika Bugeja, pointed out that the man had a drug addiction problem and in fact was to undergo rehabilitation under the terms of his previous suspended sentence.

He had told the lawyer that last week he had contacted “someone” for that purpose but could not recall offhand the person’s details.

His chances of undergoing rehabilitation would likely be set back if denied bail, the court was told.

Moreover, the accused claimed to have been offered a job at the Freeport, the court heard.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli deemed that the accused did not satisfy the necessary legal guarantees to merit bail.