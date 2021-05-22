A man who was undergoing court proceedings for allegedly murdering his son, has died.

Salvu Dalli, 68, was accused of having fatally shot his son Antoine, 37, on August 7, 2020.

He was granted bail in February and was receiving hospital treatment.

Antoine Dalli, was shot in cold blood in the shower of his home in Triq il-Gudja, Għaxaq. He suffered a single shot in the stomach from close range.

A court had heard that financial trouble between the two had brewed for some time. Antoine Dalli had been kicked out of his father’s house earlier that summer.

On the night before the murder, the accused and his alleged victim had been involved in a fight which required police intervention.

The police had received a report barely 24 hours before the murder, that Antoine had threatened to kill his father, the court was told during the compilation of evidence.

The argument was sparked by the father wanting the son out of his house.

Lawyer Lennox Vella appeared for Salvu Dalli while lawyers Francesca Zarb and Franco Debono appeared parte civile for the victim's family.