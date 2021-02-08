A man who stands charged with killing his son in cold blood has been released on bail after seven months in preventive custody.

Magistrate Mareseanne Farrugia granted Salvu Dalli bail against a €10,000 deposit and a €30,000 personal guarantee. The funds were provided by three people who were willing to enter as guarantors.

Salvu Dalli, 68, stands accused of shooting his son Antoine, 37, in cold blood on August 7 at his home in Triq il-Gudja, Għaxaq. Antoine was found dead in the shower, having suffered a single shot in the stomach from close range.

Handing down her bail decree, Magistrate Farrugia noted that most of the witnesses had testified and that the compilation of evidence is due to be closed soon.

Since a neighbour still has to testify, the accused was banned from approaching Għaxaq. He will be living his relatives in another locality.

She ordered Dalli to sign the bail book three times a week and has to be at his residence between 11pm and 6am the following morning.

The court heard so far that trouble between the two had been brewing for quite some time, and the family had been torn apart by a financial dispute, with the two exchanging threats.

The court heard how Antoine Dalli had been kicked out of his father’s house earlier that summer.

On the night before the murder, the accused and his alleged victim had been involved in a fight which required police intervention. The police had received a report barely 24 hours before the murder, that Antione had threatened to kill his father, the court was told. The argument was sparked by the father wanting the son out of his house.

Police Inspector Roderick Attard is prosecuting. Lawyer Lennox Vella appeared for Salvu Dalli while lawyers Francesca Zarb and Franco Debono appeared parte civile for the victim's family.