A man was accused of arson on Thursday after a blaze in the basement garage of a Sliema apartment block caused the evacuation of the residents early on Sunday morning. A car and a motorcycle were severely damaged and other cars were damaged in the incident.

Ion Busuioc, 24, a Romanian national, was accused of knowingly setting fire to a building, vehicle or residence while third parties were inside and causing wilful damage to third party property. He pleaded not guilty.

The incident happened in Howard Street, Sliema, at about 4.30am.

The damaged vehicles included a BMW 520D, a Land Rover, a Honda and a KTM motorcycle.

The suspect was identified from CCTV.

No bail was requested and he was remanded in custody by Magistrate Doreen Clarke.

Inspectors Mario Xiberras and Eman Hayman prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyer Nathaniel Falzon and Andreas Vella. Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid counsel.