A man was remanded in custody on Thursday after pleading guilty to seriously injuring a man from whom he was meant to purchase a van.

Leighton Farrugia, a 30-year-old driver from Qormi, admitted to seriously injuring Frankie Apap on Tuesday evening following a "misunderstanding" about cash he believed was missing from his pouch.

Times of Malta reported on Wednesday how Apap suffered multiple head injuries after he was attacked with a metal bar and spade at Bulebel industrial area.

Apap was selling his van to Farrugia when he assaulted him after accusing him of stealing his cash.

Apap suffered five head wounds, all of which required stitches and a rib injury that put him in hospital overnight.

Farrugia's lawyer, Ishmael Psaila, said the incident was "blown out of proportion" when his client thought he had missing money. The money was later found in another compartment of the same pouch.

During the altercation, the van suffered €3,000 worth of damage. Two printers, four monitors and a coffee machine were also damaged.

Psaila told Magistrate Noel Bartolo that his client would pay for the damage. He also asked for a pre-sentencing report.

His request for bail until the report is compiled was turned down by the court in view of the seriousness of the incident as well as fear that Farrigia would not appear in court.

Police inspector James Mallia prosecuted while lawyer Herman Mula appeared for the victim.

The case was deferred to May 8.