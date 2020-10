A 61-year-old man was arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Rue d’Argens in Gżira on Tuesday.

The man, who is from Nadur, was arrested in Gozo after the police identified the Ottawa YT30 involved in the accident.

In the accident, a 47-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was hit and dragged by a car which kept being driven on.