Updated 5.30pm

A man arrested in a police operation that netted 16.5kg of drugs and a considerable amount of cash has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to drug-related charges and money laundering on Friday afternoon.

Gennaro Russo, a 29-year old Italian café owner from Naples living at St Paul’s Bay, was targeted after days of surveillance by the Drug Squad at his residence and a garage in the same locality.

A search in both premises as well as at another garage at Msida yielded 1.5kg of cocaine and 15kg of cannabis worth over €450,000 as well as some €250,000 in cash.

Upon his arraignment the suspect pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges including aggravated possession and trafficking of cocaine and cannabis and also money laundering.

Prosecuting Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca explained how at around midday on Thursday police executed an arrest warrant, stopping the suspect as he was driving his Seat model through Naxxar.

A personal search of the suspect allegedly yielded several drug-filled sachets and some €20,000.

The police then proceeded to search the suspect’s premises in St Paul’s Bay and Msida where they found the rest of the drugs and cash, as well as a significant amount of bags bearing drug traces.

The prosecution explained that investigations were still ongoing.

The man’s lawyers requested bail.

Lawyer Franco Debono argued that the accused had been living in Malta for nine years and had a clean criminal record.

Moreover, the evidence had been preserved in the magisterial inquiry and this reduced the risk of tampering with evidence.

But the prosecution objected not only in view of the gravity of the charges, but also since ongoing investigations could possibly lead to further arrests.

Additionally, civilian witnesses still needed to testify and there was a risk that evidence could be tampered with.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, denied the request.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and Justine Grech prosecuted.Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Alex Scerri Herrera were defence counsel.