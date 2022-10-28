A man arrested in September during an anti-crime operation in Marsa was on Friday remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to snatching a necklace off an elderly victim’s neck two days before the raid.

Iljasu Seidu, a 23-year-old Ghanaian national was escorted from the Corradino Correctional Facility to the Valletta law courts on Friday morning.

The 81-year-old victim was allegedly robbed of her jewellery on September 20 between 8.30pm and 9.15pm in Triq il-Kungress Marjan, Marsa.

Two days later, the suspect was taken into police custody after being targeted in an anti-crime crackdown in the same locality.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri subsequently said in a Facebook post that the raids were part of a plan by the authorities to curb irregular migration and those living in Malta illegally.

Some 49 people found living in Malta irregularly had been arrested in those raids.

Meanwhile, investigations continued over the theft report, ultimately leading to the identification of the suspect who was being detained at Corradino.

On Friday, the man was escorted to court, pleading not guilty to the solitary charge of theft aggravated by various factors including the fact that the alleged victim was an elderly person.

No request for bail was made and the court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted. Lawyer Mario Mifsud was defence counsel.