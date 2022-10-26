A man suspected of involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering was remanded in custody on Wednesday after the police found suspected cocaine capsules in his car on Monday.

David Mifsud, a 40-year-old self-employed Pietà resident, was targeted by investigators acting on a tip-off about alleged drug sales.

His arrest took place after police circled his Silver Fandango model, a short distance away from the Junior College, in Oscar Zammit Street, Msida.

A police inspector got into the vehicle on the passenger side and after identifying himself, cautioned the driver and asked whether he had “anything illegal” inside the car.

That was when the suspect pointed to a pink plastic bag in front of the passenger seat, the prosecution explained in court.

The man was handcuffed and taken into police custody.

Inside that bag, police discovered some 102 capsules containing suspected cocaine.

The search continued at another property in Marsa belonging to the suspect where police found more capsules of the same kind.

Police later issued a statement confirming that the total amount of drugs weighed just under 1.2 kilograms and had a street value of around €95,000.

On Wednesday, the suspect was escorted to court, pleading not guilty to aggravated possession of cocaine and cannabis, money laundering, and relapsing.

Bail was not requested at arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, upheld the prosecution’s request for a freezing order over all assets of the accused, save for a fortnightly allowance of €600.

Inspectors Jonathan Pace, John Leigh Howard, and Lianne Bonello prosecuted. Lawyer Matthew Xuereb was defence counsel.