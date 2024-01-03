A man who was violently assaulted by Paceville bouncers spoke to police officers moments before the attack, new footage released on Wednesday shows.

Ahmed Albarjo, a 25-year-old Sudanese MCAST student, ended up in hospital after nightclub bouncers beat him outside a Paceville nightclub on New Year's Eve.

Video Albarjo shot on his phone showed him speaking to police officers in Paceville on the night, telling them that a bouncer had attacked him.

He asked police officers to accompany him to the club, saying he would confront the bouncers himself if they did not do so.

Albarjo recorded himself speaking to police moments before the assault. Video: Lovin Malta

Police officers declined to intervene and told him to file a police report instead. Albarjo can then be seen returning to the club where he was beaten.

The video was published by Lovin Malta on Wednesday.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Albarjo said he was punched in the face by a bouncer after being denied entry to Havana, a popular Paceville nightclub.

He said that another bouncer also hit him, damaging his teeth and bruising his face.

Ahmed Albarjo planned to celebrate the new year in Paceville, but instead he was beaten brutally by bouncers. Photo: Facebook/Lovin Malta

Albarjo went to police officers, insisting they needed to accompany him to the club.

“I am in front of the police, and they do not want to go with me to report this person,” he can be heard saying in the video.

One police officer tells him to go to the police station to report the incident, but the victim says that the officers should accompany him back to the club.

Albarjo urges officers to accompany him to the club and says he will "take [action] in my hands" if they do not.

The video concludes with Albarjo walking away from the police and walking back towards Havana.

Albarjo told Lovin Malta that he had then picked up a piece of broken glass from the floor but had no time to use it as bouncers appeared "from everywhere" and took him out.

In a video of the assault filmed by a bystander, Albarjo can be seen lying motionless on the ground and cradling his head as the bouncers kick him repeatedly. Horrified onlookers stand motionless as the beating continues.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Social media was flooded with comments shocked by the acts of the bouncers. Among them was PN MP and former St Julian's mayor Albert Buttigieg.

"There are those who take offence when I say that Paceville has become the Wild West of Malta and that the law in Paceville is optional," he wrote on Facebook.

Philip Fenech, who leads the Paceville Town Centre Management initiative, declined to comment pending the outcome of police investigations.

The police did not provide answers to questions sent by Times of Malta, saying their investigations into the incident are ongoing.