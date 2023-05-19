A man, who said in court that his only wish was to go back to his homeland will first have to serve six months in prison, after admitting to selling cannabis in Msida.

Jean Warren Dylan Riviere, 29, and holder of a Swedish passport, landed on the wrong side of the law after being caught with a "small" number of cannabis-filled sachets and cash in his pockets on Wednesday.

Police had received anonymous reports about some suspicious activity near a convenience store at Msida.

Police officers set up watch in the area and, true to the reports, observed a foreign man making “short contact” with other third parties, said prosecuting Inspector Alfredo Mangion.

When they stepped in and searched the suspect’s pockets, they came across the sachets filled with cannabis grass and a small amount of cash.

But the man carried no personal documents.

It later turned out that although he had been living in Malta for some six years, the suspect had lost his Swedish passport some years ago and had not replaced his personal documents.

On Friday, the man was charged with selling cannabis grass as well as possessing the drug under circumstances denoting that it was not solely for personal use.

After consulting his legal aid lawyer, Yanika Bugeja, the accused pleaded guilty.

“I’ve been going through difficulties for the past one and a half years….I want to go home to my country…I haven’t been able to work,” explained the accused, when asked by presiding Magistrate Victor George Axiak whether he was confirming his admission.

Inspector Mangion explained that the accused kept his personal belongings at a friend’s apartment and carried no documents with him.

The prosecution suggested a minimum punishment even in light of the fact that the amount of drug was “not extraordinary.” Prosecutors did not say how much cannabis the man was caught with.

RELATED STORIES Through the smoke: What you need to know about new cannabis rules

In light of those submissions and the accused’s early guilty plea, the court condemned the man to a six-month jail term and a €500 fine payable in five equal monthly instalments.

The court also ordered the confiscation of all items seized by the police.