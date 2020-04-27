A man was granted bail on Monday after pleading not guilty to a string of drug-related charges.

Nikolai Bondin, a 24-year-old Birzebbuga resident, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine in circumstances indicating that it was not intended for his personal use, procurement of the drug, as well as simple possession of cannabis.

He was further charged with carrying a weapon without the necessary police licence and with relapsing.

The suspect was arrested alongside a 20-year old woman inside a car parked in the Bugibba square at around 10pm. Some 200 grams of cocaine were found inside the vehicle, as well as a flick knife.

The man pleaded not guilty and claimed that he had a drug problem.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €800, a personal guarantee of €4,000. He was ordered to sign the bail book daily and to be indoors between 8pm and 7am.

Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca prosecuted.

Lawyer Edward Gatt was defence counsel.