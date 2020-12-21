A man who was on bail over separate cases involving hold-ups on motorcyclists delivering food to residences was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading not guilty to the theft of two vans earlier this month.

Kersten Camilleri, 31, from Valletta, was charged with stealing two vans from Paola on December 8 and 16. He was also charged with causing thousands of euro worth of damage to the two vehicles.

Camilleri was further charged with committing the crime during the operative terms of a judgment handed down against him in August 2019 as well as with breaching bail granted in 2017 and in July, and with relapsing.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri refused his request for bail and Camilleri was remanded in custody.

Police inspector Sarah Zerafa prosecuted while lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.