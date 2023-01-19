Manchester City topped Deloitte’s Football Money League for a second consecutive year as the Premier League accounted for more than half of the top 20 clubs for the first time.

Total revenue from the top 20 revenue-generating clubs rose to near pre-pandemic levels of 9.2 billion euros ($9.9 billion, £8.1 billion) for the 2021/22 season, according to a report published on Thursday.

That increase was largely due to a 1.3 billion euro rise in matchday revenue after two seasons impacted by coronavirus restrictions.

The Premier League’s rise in international television rights sales and strong commercial growth saw 11 clubs from the English top-flight make the top 20 for the first time.

Leeds and Newcastle replaced Wolves and Zenit St Petersburg in the only changes to the top 20 from last season.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt