A young man who claimed in court that neck marks on his 17-year old pregnant girlfriend were self-inflicted, was granted bail after a magistrate was faced with conflicting versions about suspected violence.

Kurt Muscat, 22 of St Julian’s, was arraigned after his girlfriend claimed that he had placed his hands around her neck during an argument over a sweater.

Muscat was arrested when he turned up at the local police station to check out the report filed by the woman.

In his statement he insisted that those signs on her neck had been self-inflicted by means of a phone charger chord.

Prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman, from the Domestic Violence Unit, explained that after a lengthy exercise of compare and contrast, the woman’s version appeared to make more sense.

Her boyfriend was charged with causing her slight injuries as well as insulting and threatening her.

He pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb contested the allegations, pointing out that the couple did not live together and highlighting the accused’s own explanation.

Debono also pointed out that the youth had a supportive family and a mother who was also present in court.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima upheld the request against a deposit of €1000, a personal guarantee of €10,000, signing the bail book twice a week, abiding by a curfew between 8pm and 6am and a protection order.

The court also barred the accused from approaching in any manner any of the prosecution witnesses.