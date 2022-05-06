A man allegedly caught selling cannabis in Paceville on Thursday evening, was denied bail upon his arraignment on Friday.

Matthew Robert Gibson, a 37-year old Englishmen living at Gżira, was spotted by a police officer in Triq il-Knisja, St Julian’s selling cannabis at around 9pm.

Some 8 grams of the drug were allegedly found in his possession.

Adults can legally carry up to 7 grams of the drug for personal use.

The suspect was arrested and arraigned on Friday, pleading not guilty to possession of cannabis under circumstances denoting that the drug was not intended solely for personal use.

He was also charged with trafficking since he was allegedly caught receiving €20 in exchange for the drug.

The accused’s lawyer requested bail, pointing out that the man had been living in Malta for several years.

The request was turned down after the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, heard submissions by both parties.

Inspector Brian Xuereb prosecuted. Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel.