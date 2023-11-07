A man who caused a commotion aboard a public bus by allegedly touching a female passenger’s chest and escaping police custody following arrest, was on Tuesday denied bail.

Ahmed Salah Mowlid, 20, was escorted to court following his arrest on Sunday when a bus driver pulled over at the Malta International Airport seeking the help of security officers to get the unruly passenger off the bus.

The youth made the unwelcome move towards a female passenger who was travelling with her boyfriend on the X4 route bus. The indecent touch triggered a commotion, prompting the driver to stop and seek assistance.

The alleged aggressor put up a struggle, shouting and swearing, explained prosecuting Inspector Roxanne Tabone, who charged Mowlid with committing a non-consensual sexual act, insulting and threatening a public official, slightly injuring a third party, resisting arrest, offending public morals, uttering foul words while drunk as well as failing to obey legitimate police orders.

He was also charged with subsequently escaping from police custody.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution and was subsequently turned down by the court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud who upheld a request for a Protection Order in favour of the victim.

AG lawyer Danika M Vella and Inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuted.Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid counsel.