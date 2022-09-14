A 29-year-old man died on Wednesday after falling a height of four storeys at a construction site in Munxar, the police said.

Luca Curmi, who lived in Munxar, was working at the site in Triq Damasku when the accident occurred.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called on-site to help in the operation. He was certified dead on site by a medical team which also rushed on site.

Duty magistrate Brigitte Sultana was informed about the case and appointed several court experts to assist with the inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

The accident is the second fatality this week following the death of a 57-year-old man from Birkirkara who fell five storeys at a construction site in Qormi.

Wednesday’s fatality was the seventh occupational death this year.