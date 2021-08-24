A 65-year-old man died while positive to COVID-19 as 35 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, according to health ministry data released on Tuesday.

The number of new daily cases is the lowest since July 7, when 25 new cases were recorded.

A further 40 people recovered, bringing the number of active cases to 681.

The new cases were found from 3,440 swab tests.

Of these, 37 are at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive care.

Vaccinations

So far, a total of 409,969 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

In all, 792,173 Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab doses have been administered.

The local authorities are urging all those aged 12 and over to get vaccinated, with close to 90 per cent of the population having now received the jab.