A man who was chased by the police in a dramatic incident on Wednesday faced a string of 18 charges when he was taken to court, including injuring a police officer.

Keith Cremona, 34, of Valletta, did not request bail and was remanded in custody when he was charged on Thursday.

Police twice fired warning shots during the chase that began at around 7.15am when officers spotted Cremona driving a Hyundai Lantra on the road leading to Maltapost in Qormi.

Cremona, who was wanted in relation to a minor drugs investigation and had not signed the bail book, ignored orders to stop the vehicle.

When he reached Marsa, he hit a police officer in uniform riding his personal motorbike. More warning shots were fired in Corradino Hill and Cremona was arrested in Paola after his car tyres were deflated.

In court, he was also accused of injuring two people, damaging three motorcycles, driving without a licence and insurance policy, disobeying police orders, reckless driving, violating the conditions of bail and being a recidivist.

While he did not request bail, his lawyers asked that he receive treatment for a chronic drug problem. The prosecution agreed.

Lawyers David Gatt and Ishmael Psaila appeared for the accused.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia, and Rodrick Spiteri led the prosecution.