Updated at 9.40pm

A man was found floating in the water at St Peter’s Pool on Sunday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

The man was spotted by bathers at the popular Marsaxlokk seaside spot at around 4pm. Sources later said he had been identified as being a 69-year-old Żejtun resident.

His limp body was carried to shore, where paramedics sought to revive him using CPR before they certified him as having passed away. They subsequently took the man away by ambulance.

Police initially believed the victim to be a swimmer who ran into trouble while out at sea but have now launched an investigation to understand what precisely led to his death, as they have yet to identify any eyewitnesses who saw the incident unfold.

There were no marks on his body indicating violence, sources said, with investigators believing the man may have suffered a heart attack while in the water. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud is leading an inquiry into the case.

It was the second sea-related incident of the day.

Earlier on Sunday morning, a 45-year-old man was hospitalised after getting caught in high waves while swimming Sliema. Doctors originally said his condition was life-threatening, but sources subsequently said he had taken a turn for the better.